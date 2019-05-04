Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MIRIAM MENDOZA MILLER. View Sign Obituary

MILLER, MIRIAM MENDOZA It is with great sadness that the family of Miriam Mendoza Miller announces her peaceful passing on April 30, 2019. Miriam has joined her beloved husband, the late David Frederick Miller, for eternity. Miriam was born on December 6, 1940, daughter to the late Eugenio and Zosima Lorenzana Mendoza of Batac, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. She is loved dearly by her siblings Lucina (Jose), Winston (Vera), Florence (Ernesto), the late Theodora, Cecilio (Edith), Eugenia, Eugenio (Chita) and Teofilo (Antonia), and many cousins, nieces and nephews who adored her. Miriam is also cherished by her dear friends who brought joy, memories and generous support to Miriam and her family over the years. She loved to travel, swim, tend to her vegetable and flower gardens, enjoy meals with friends and colleagues, and be surrounded by loved ones to reminisce and laugh. Miriam was fiercely independent, strong-willed, witty, funny, loyal and a generous friend who will be missed dearly and remembered fondly. She loved her life and found joy in every day. After her graduation from the Far Eastern University Nursing School in Manila, Miriam joined the exchange program to start her nursing career in Chicago in 1964. Her application to move to Toronto was accepted in 1966 where she met her husband David, who was a patient at the hospital she worked. Miriam was an ICU Nurse Manager at the Henderson Hospital in Hamilton for 28 years and a volunteer of the Red Cross after her retirement. She also served as a tireless volunteer for St. James United Church in Waterdown. Miriam humbly received a medal of recognition at the Queens' Golden Jubilee in 2002 for her generous volunteer work with the Red Cross. Miriam's family is very grateful and thankful to the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant LHIN, Family First Home Care, VON Adult Day Centre, Chartwell Brant Centre and the PSWs, doctors, nurses and friends who contributed to her care. Funeral service will be held at St. James United Church in Waterdown on Monday, May 6th, at 1:00 p.m., followed by burial at Waterdown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Red Cross and St. James United Church in Waterdown would be appreciated.

