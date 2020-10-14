1/1
MIRIAM MULLER
MULLER, MIRIAM It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Miriam Muller, on October 7, 2020 at the age of 86. She was loving, kind and intelligent; beautiful on the inside and out. Born in Romania in 1934, Miriam had a good childhood until WWII. At the age of 12, Miriam immigrated to Israel on her own. Life was difficult without her parents who were only allowed to join her 3 years later. Miriam met her husband, Ivan, married and then moved to Canada in 1961 where together they built a successful interior design business. Miriam, a very talented designer, loved her profession of creating beautiful homes for her clients. They also opened, Design Concepts, the first one-stop design centre that showcased everything one desired for their dream home. She was married to Ivan, her loving partner in life for 65 years and partner in business for 54 years. Miriam, adored wife of Ivan Muller, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Dorit and George Klar, Ariel Muller and Sharon Marek, cherished grandmother of David and Rachel, was loved and respected by her family, friends and clients. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
