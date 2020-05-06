Or Copy this URL to Share

RUNNING, MIRIAM RUTH (nee EASTMAN) February 27, 1931 - March 11, 2020 Peacefully, on March 11, 2020. Survived by sons Robert (Karen), Timothy (Wendy), grandchildren Stephanie (Campbell), Chandler, Michael, great-granddaughter Nova Rae and brother Daniel (Suzanne). Predeceased by former husband Ted and beloved daughter Ann. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Yorkers for Disabled Persons or The Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy would be appreciated.



