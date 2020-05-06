MIRIAM RUTH RUNNING
RUNNING, MIRIAM RUTH (nee EASTMAN) February 27, 1931 - March 11, 2020 Peacefully, on March 11, 2020. Survived by sons Robert (Karen), Timothy (Wendy), grandchildren Stephanie (Campbell), Chandler, Michael, great-granddaughter Nova Rae and brother Daniel (Suzanne). Predeceased by former husband Ted and beloved daughter Ann. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to North Yorkers for Disabled Persons or The Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on May 6, 2020.
