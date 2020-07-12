1/1
MIRZA ABDUL MAJID BEG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MIRZA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEG, MIRZA ABDUL MAJID Mirza Abdul Majid Beg passed away on July 8, 2020, at the age of 81, in Mississauga. He is survived by his spouse, his 6 children, 21 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His life was full of excitement and many achievements. The life of the party and always the centre of attention, he was a kind man with a forgiving nature. He was a fighter to the end. Although you are no longer here, your legacy will live on through us. Gone but never forgotten, we look forward to being reunited with you in Jannat. Ameen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved