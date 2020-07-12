BEG, MIRZA ABDUL MAJID Mirza Abdul Majid Beg passed away on July 8, 2020, at the age of 81, in Mississauga. He is survived by his spouse, his 6 children, 21 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His life was full of excitement and many achievements. The life of the party and always the centre of attention, he was a kind man with a forgiving nature. He was a fighter to the end. Although you are no longer here, your legacy will live on through us. Gone but never forgotten, we look forward to being reunited with you in Jannat. Ameen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store