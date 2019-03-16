KUMAGAI, Misa (nee NAKAMURA) Passed away peacefully, at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto, on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Yasuyuki. Loving mother of Thomas (Annmarie), Kirby and Matthew. Proud bachan to Christine and Michael and great-bachan to Alaura. Predeceased by siblings, Hanae Fukushima (Charlie), Mary Kamada (Denjiro), and Ted Nakamura (Shizuno). Cremation has taken place. Special thanks to the PSW's from CBI/We Care and SRT, the nurses and Palliative Care Team at St. Joseph's. Misa's long and full life will be celebrated in a private family service. In lieu of koden, donations can be made to Toronto Buddhist Church or the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019