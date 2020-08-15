1/1
MISAKO MORI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MISAKO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORI, MISAKO Misako Mori (born July 28, 1929) of Steveston, BC and Toronto, ON, a beloved daughter of the late Itoku and Yukimi Murakami, took her last breath in the early afternoon of August 11, 2020, at Humber River Hospital. She peacefully passed away at the age of 91, after a brief bout of myelodysplasia and of a broken heart. In the end, it seemed as though she just wanted to rest and join her beloved. She was dearly loved by her predeceased husband of 59 years, Shozo Mori, and her children, Michael (Denise), Glen (Ranilla), Ken (Maya) and Marilyn. In addition, she is survived by granddaughters, Megumi, Kellie and Jordan, sisters, Harue Baba (Late Tatsuo) and Matsuko Baba (Hideo), brother Shigeo Murakami (Janice), as well as several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by sister Joan Nagamatsu (Tori), brother Hiroyuki Murakami (Maureen) and her youngest sister who died as a toddler. She will be greatly missed by extended family and many friends. Although it is a commonplace to state that someone was a good person who lived a good life, Misako was truly such a person, for she never forgot who she was. She will be remembered as someone who thought independently, always spoke the truth and lived a simple life. Visitation and service will be held at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., on Monday, August 17th, at 3 p.m. Please RSVP and check Ward website for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Misako Mori, to the Toronto Buddhist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved