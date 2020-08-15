MORI, MISAKO Misako Mori (born July 28, 1929) of Steveston, BC and Toronto, ON, a beloved daughter of the late Itoku and Yukimi Murakami, took her last breath in the early afternoon of August 11, 2020, at Humber River Hospital. She peacefully passed away at the age of 91, after a brief bout of myelodysplasia and of a broken heart. In the end, it seemed as though she just wanted to rest and join her beloved. She was dearly loved by her predeceased husband of 59 years, Shozo Mori, and her children, Michael (Denise), Glen (Ranilla), Ken (Maya) and Marilyn. In addition, she is survived by granddaughters, Megumi, Kellie and Jordan, sisters, Harue Baba (Late Tatsuo) and Matsuko Baba (Hideo), brother Shigeo Murakami (Janice), as well as several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by sister Joan Nagamatsu (Tori), brother Hiroyuki Murakami (Maureen) and her youngest sister who died as a toddler. She will be greatly missed by extended family and many friends. Although it is a commonplace to state that someone was a good person who lived a good life, Misako was truly such a person, for she never forgot who she was. She will be remembered as someone who thought independently, always spoke the truth and lived a simple life. Visitation and service will be held at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., on Monday, August 17th, at 3 p.m. Please RSVP and check Ward website for details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Misako Mori, to the Toronto Buddhist Church.



