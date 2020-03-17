|
|
IKEDA, MISAO (nee HOSAKI) April 25, 1925 – Maple Ridge, British Columbia March 10, 2020 – Calgary, Alberta Misao Ikeda, beloved wife of the late Tsunetsugu Ikeda, of Calgary, AB, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Misao was born in Haney, BC, on April 25, 1925. She moved to Winnipeg, MB, in 1942 as part of the Japanese relocation during World War II. There she met and married Yutaka (Tucker) Tanabe in 1948. They were together in Winnipeg until his untimely death in 1964. Left on her own, she worked as a hairdresser to raise her two children. Thirteen years later, with her children now successful adults, she met and married Tsunetsuga (Ted) Ikeda. She moved to Toronto, ON, where she and Ted lived for thirty-three happy years until his death in 2010. She then moved to Calgary, AB, where she spent her remaining years. Misao was active throughout her life, especially enjoying fishing, golf, bowling and dancing. Misao is survived by her two children Janet (Tom) and Blair (Ellen); three grandchildren Amy (Steve), Travis (Lily) and Vanessa (Derek); and five great-grandchildren Dylan, Colby, Sienna, Kaiya and Kyla. She was predeceased by all of her nine siblings. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Misao's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Misao Ikeda, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Crowfoot, 82 CROWFOOT CIRCLE NW, CALGARY, AB T3G 2T3, Telephone: 403-241-0044.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2020