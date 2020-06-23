WASIK QC, LL.B, P.Eng., MITCHELL LOUIS The family of Mitchell Wasik announces with great sadness his passing on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Mitch was the beloved husband of Barbara (nee Veldhuis); father to Matthew (Fiona) and Timothy (Sheri); and step-father to Stephen Cooney. He was a proud Poppi to Ryan, Colin, Alexandria, Lauren and Calleigh. Born September 26, 1936, in Hamilton, ON, Mitch was the son of Antonio and Katarzyna Wasik. In his early years, Mitch excelled at many sports – particularly water polo, where he played on 5 Canadian championship teams – including several City Championships. As one of his former teammates quoted "Mitch was a giant in goal". He graduated from Queens University (1955-1959), with a B.Sci. (Electrical Engineering), and was a valuable member to Queen's Golden Gaels 1956 Yates Cup Championship team – a team that was later inducted into the Queen's Football Hall of Fame. After practicing as an engineer for a few years at General Electric, Mitch decided to return to school to pursue a law degree. After graduating from Osgood Law School in 1968, Mitch began his lengthy legal career. To list all his achievements and the lives he impacted would require a novel, so we will recite just a few. Chief Legal Council at Dominion Stores, Polysar and Mitel; President of the Lawyers Club of Canada, and President of IAPA. In his spare time, he loved spending time at the family cottage in Cedar Springs Community Club. To those who knew him, Mitch's life was characterized by his unrelenting deeds of kindness - always lending a helping hand for other's in need, having a generous heart for his friends and family, while expecting nothing in return. We love you. We miss you every day. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada, or the charity of your choice.



