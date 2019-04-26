Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchell WALLACE. View Sign Service Information COMSTOCK-KAYE Life Celebration Centre 356 Rubidge Street Peterborough , ON K9H4C7 (705)-745-4683 Obituary

WALLACE, Mitchell Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 24, 2019 at Peterborough Extendicare at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Irene Wallace. Loving father of Mitchell (Lianne McKay), Victoria (Scott Delaney), Christine (Daniel Gilmartin) and Robert (Victoria Borg). Proud grandfather of Michelle and Daniel. Dear brother of Eleanor (Andy), Fred (Basia), Robert (late Endla). Predeceased by his siblings Adele (late Bram), Ronald (Teresa), and Henry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mitchell was an accomplished chess player and violinist. He also enjoyed playing guitar, piano and golf. Mitchell had a great sense of humour and always had a positive attitude and outlook on life. He established and operated his own custom upholstery business and eventually opened his own store, Decorisma, in Toronto with his wife Irene, until age 74 when they retired to Peterborough. In retirement, Mitchell had an active life style, taking in the community arts, music, learning Polish, enjoying the outdoors and taking on the occasional upholstery job for close friends. The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Peterborough Extendicare for their kindness, dedication and exemplary care. Family and friends will be received at Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. followed by a service in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at



