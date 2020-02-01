|
AIDA, Mitsue (Mitzi) Mitsue passed away peacefully in her 100th year at Yee Hong in Scarborough, Ontario, on January 29, 2020. Mitsue was born on January 16, 1921, to Masakichi and Asaye Miyasaki in Haney, BC, where she spent most of her youth growing up, working on the family farm. During World War II the family was evacuated to the internment camp at Lemon Creek. At the end of the war, she moved briefly to Japan with her mother, but returned to Canada in 1950. While living in Toronto, she met her future husband, Joe Aida. They were married in 1954 and lived in Stouffville until 2009 when they moved to the Momiji Seniors Residence. She was an active member of the Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary and excelled at 5-pin bowling. She also had a lifelong love of gardening and flowers. When faced with adversity, she was strong and resilient. She was a wonderful wife and mother and a loving grandmother and her generosity and thoughtfulness will be missed by all. Mitsue was predeceased by her sisters Haruno, Harue and Shizuyo and her brothers Masaharu and Mamoru. She is survived by her son Jeffery (Archana) of Morrisville, NC and children Tara and Kiran and son Brian (Cindy Picov) of Scarborough, Ontario with children Marcus and Katelyn. Funeral Service will be held at Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E. (at Midland), on Saturday, February 8th at 2 p.m. with Visitation an hour prior. In lieu of koden or flowers, donations to the Momiji Health Care Society would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020