MITSUE KOBAYASHI

KOBAYASHI, MITSUE November 11, 1919 - September 24, 2020 Mitsue "Mitzi" (nee Yoneyama) Kobayashi peacefully passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 100. Born November 11, 1919 in Haney (Maple Ridge), British Columbia, she was predeceased by parents Rikizo and Yone Yoneyama; sisters Misao and Yachiyo. She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Allan; daughter Fay; son Thomas (Margaret); granddaughter Samantha; brother Harold (Pat); and nieces: Joan (Jerry), Linda (Rich), and Norma (Peter). During WWII, Mitzi was placed in an internment camp in Tashme, BC, where she worked for the resident physician. After the war, her family moved to Ontario where she studied and became a graduate of the Ontario College of Optometry in Toronto in 1948, and met her future husband. Even after turning 100 years of age, Mitzi remained active, regularly attending exercise and arts and crafts classes in her condominium. The family expresses their deep gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff at the Post Inn Village in Oakville, Ontario for their kind care and support. A private, family service will be held at the Meadowvale Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store