HAYASHI, Mitsue Mitzi (nee FUJITA) 1920-2020 Having recently celebrated her 100th birthday, Mitsue passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 with her loving children at her side. Predeceased by her husband Masatsugu Mike Hayashi, she is survived by her children Andy (Sandra), Jean Yumiko (Ron) Higuchi and Mae Sayeko Fox, and forever loved and remembered by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Mitsue was born in Vancouver, BC on January 30, 1920. During World War II, she and her family were part of the evacuation of Japanese Canadians and was interned at a camp in Slocan, BC. After the war, the family first settled in Montreal before making Toronto their permanent home. She operated her own small business in Toronto before spending the majority of her career at Carlton Cards. She loved Japanese singing, travelling and flower arranging with the occasional trips to the casino. She was particularly fond of family gatherings, especially our large traditional Japanese New Year's celebration. It was a long and successful life well lived. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to the staff and friends at the 4th floor unit of the Yee Hong Centre for Geriatric Care, Scottfield Dr. for their kindness and care.



