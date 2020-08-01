1/
MIYEKO (MICKEY) NAKAGAWA
NAKAGAWA, MIYEKO (MICKEY) 1938 - 2020 Miyeko Mickey Nakagawa, aged 82, of Toronto, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Seven Oaks Nursing Home in Scarborough, Ontario. Loving mother of Raymond, Jamie (Megumi) and Peter (Lynn). Sister of Shoichi (Margaret), Fumishi, Shiro, Kengo, Shoroku, Dick (Fran), Yayemi (David), Wally (Donna), Mike (Barb) and Ruth. Sister-in-law to Sets (Ichiro), Toyoko Racicot (Leon) and Hideo (Shoko). Aunt to many nephews and nieces. Mickey was preceded in death 22 years ago by her husband Fumio Fred Nakagawa. Predeceased also by brothers, Shoichi and Shoroku, and brothers-in-law, Ichiro, Leon Racicot and David Stock. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. David Tang-Wai and his staff at Toronto Western Hospital's Memory Clinic. Many thanks to the private personal support workers who provided care and assistance. A special thank you to our Aunt Ruth who went above and beyond, and was always there with a helping hand. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers and koden, please consider making a donation to Toronto Western Hospital's Memory Clinic. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
