MASAKI, Miyoko Elizabeth It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Miyoko on November 29, 2020 at the Sheridan Villa Long Term Care Home at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband Yoshinori. Beloved mother of Robert (Louise) and the late Lynne Kelley. Cherished Bachan of Christopher (Alison) and Kathleen (Sean). She will be deeply missed by her brother Sam, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Please visit www. glenoaks.ca for the full obituary.