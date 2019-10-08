MANIAS, MODESTA January 9, 1930 – October 4, 2019 Passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. She is survived by her children, Adriana (Riccardo), Joseph (Pamela) and Roy (Kim), her grandchildren Mark (Korina), Steven (Sara), Matthew (Maria), Jules, Nicholas and Aaron, and her great-grandchildren Pablo, Brigitte, Eric, Bianca, Emma and Violetta. She is also survived by her brothers, Severino and Guido. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Fiorello, her parents Angelo and Teresa Bertolo and her siblings, Mario, Santina and Danilo. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Paschal Baylon Church, 92 Steeles Avenue West, Thornhill, at 9:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the Princess Margaret Hospital, the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

