KHAN, Mohammad Hassan December 14, 1954 - February 10, 2019 We are deeply saddened of the sudden passing of beloved Mohammad Hassan Khan. Writer, father, husband, brother, son and friend extraordinare, he will be forever loved and missed. He is survived by spouse Laila, Sheron (daughter), son (Gibron), grandchildren Sherima and Adam and brothers Iqbal and Hussein. Heaven has gained an angel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2019