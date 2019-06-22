Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MOIRA JOYCE RICHARDSON. View Sign Obituary

RICHARDSON, MOIRA JOYCE June 9, 2019 Everybody's Gran has "gone home." She was a generous and tough old bird. Born April 11, 1922, in Gosport, England, to Charles Cotman Nicholson and Emma Priscilla Strudwick. She lived life with a sharp wit and a never-ending perseverance at far-flung outposts of the world: Scotland during the war, equatorial west Africa, the bush of northern Ontario and Unionville; before settling down with a nice cup of tea in rural Scugog Township. The stories were endless and embellished with local accents. Survived by husband Ted, together for 78 years (just seemed longer), children Charles (Sandy), Pauline, T.O.M. (Judy) and Bronwyn a.k.a. "the Gestapo" (Jan), grandchildren Carolyn (Kyle), Susan (Jake), Dane (Chris), Brian (Jill), Lauryn (Rob) and Emma (Corey) and great-grandchildren Finn, Nolan, Piper and Chloe. Predeceased by siblings Roy, Harold, Stan (HMS Hood 1936), Grace, Alfred (HMS Hood 1941), Vera, Elsie, Ivy and Alice. Always thinking of others, Gran's house was where strangers often ended up; with a full supper that never failed to include a hurled dinner roll and her famous trifle – of which a single serving could result in a failed breathalyser. The family dogs loved boarding at Camp Utica, where weight gain was an inevitable consequence of Gran's surreptitiously sneaked treats. The neighbourhood cats, racoons, skunks, wild turkeys, squirrels and Sammy Seagull all knew where to go for dinner scraps and a raw wiener. Gran was full of life and gave plenty of advice to the younger generation on the advantages of smoke signals over cellphones and smoking being healthier than fast food. Her favourite colours were red or white in a box from the local vineyard. Behind the wheel of her Subaru, the throttle never had a position other than nothing or full. This resulted in a memorable traffic stop, where Skipper Ted assured a bewildered police officer, "I was just about to tell her to slow down." Her letters and Christmas cards were prized for their humour and turn of phrase. Her interests included furniture refinishing, flower arranging, native arts, English sitcoms and the Toronto Raptors. Simply put, she was the heart and soul of our crew; as selfless and thoughtful as they come. It is only appropriate to sum up Gran's life with the highest compliment a Richardson can give: "Not bad." Go Gangbusters!

