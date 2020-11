LAZARUS, MOLLY A Tribute to Molly Lazarus With great sadness I have to announce the passing of the queen of our family. Molly and I met 80 years ago when she was 15 and have been constantly together for the next 80 years. We had the greatest marriage and life together. It breaks my heart that she had to go away without me. Lets hope in the future G'd will help Molly and I to be together again. Love, Izzy.



