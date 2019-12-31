Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MONA BEATRICE PITT. View Sign Obituary

PITT, MONA BEATRICE (nee MURPHY) L. Mus, B. Mus Peacefully, at the Northumberland Hills Hospital on Tuesday December 24, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Thomas Pitt. Loving mother to Mary, of Toronto; Helen and John Matthew, of Port Hope; Kathy and Peter Berktold, of Dornbirn, Austria; Fred, of Collingwood and Therese, of Berlin, Germany, and loving grandmother to Liann Berktold. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the Allison Funeral Home, 103 Mill Street North, Port Hope. The funeral mass will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 155 Walton Street, Port Hope. The burial will be held in London, Ontario at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: Monastery of Mount Carmel, Society of the Little Flower, 7020 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls, ON L2G 7B7

www.allisonfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 31, 2019

