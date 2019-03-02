LAM, Mona Kam Hay 1933 - 2019 Surrounded by her loving family, Mona peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband Edwin of 56 wonderful years of marriage. Proud mother to Robert (Jenny), Peter (Hilda) and Elaine (Ian). Adoring grandmother to Katelyn, Madison, Nicholas, Dee Dee, Gigi, Matthew and James. Loving sister to Simone (predeceased) and Richard "Yow" (Cathy). Mona will be cherished by her many family members and friends. In lieu of flowers and in appreciation of her care, please direct donations in Mona's memory to Kensington Hospice. For online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019