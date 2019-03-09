TROMAN, MONA (nee BUTCHER) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Sunset Manor Nursing Home, in her 91st year. Mona, beloved wife of the late Peter (2017) will be deeply missed by her daughter Jane Leung (Steve Muirhead), grandson Jade (Jenny) and great-grandchildren Nya and Ty. Mona will be remembered by her brother Peter and sisters Barbara, Jean and Ann. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Mona and Peter's ashes will be interred in the spring at the Presbyterian Cemetery. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Mona, please consider the Alzheimer Society or any Dementia association. Friends may visit Mona's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019