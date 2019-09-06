Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MONICA ANN ROULSTON. View Sign Service Information Patterson Funeral Home 6062 Main Street Niagara Falls , ON L2G 5Z9 (905)-358-3513 Obituary

Passed away suddenly at St. Catharines General Hospital, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the age of 78. Loving wife of 55 years of Terence Anthony Roulston. Cherished mother of Belinda, Greg (Lisa) and Julia. Caring grandmother of Jennifer and Matthew and great-grandmother of Maxwell. Dear sister of John (Maria), Michael (Rita) and Maureen and sister-in-law of Susan and John (Doreen). Very special aunt of Lizanne and Timothy. Monica will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members both in Canada and in England. Monica will be remembered for her tireless charitable work with Project Share and the children's breakfast program at St. Patrick's Church, as well as her neverending selflessness and kindness to all. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St., Niagara Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church (4673 Victoria Ave., Niagara Falls). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made direct to Project Share. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 6, 2019

