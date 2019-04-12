Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MONICA FRANCISKA MARIA VEENINGS. View Sign

VEENINGS, MONICA FRANCISKA MARIA March 16, 1956 - April 2, 2019 It is with profound sadness that the family of Monique Veenings announces her death on April 2, 2019 at Toronto Western Hospital, with family and friends at her side. Monique was vibrant and upbeat, making friends wherever she went. She was a PSW and worked for VHA Home Healthcare. Cremation has taken place, with the family retaining the ashes. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Toronto Western Hospital's ICU Pod 7B for all their dedication and hard work. We would especially like to thank Dr. McCredie, Dr. Yarnell, Dr. Goel and Dr. Cino for all their kindness during this difficult time.

