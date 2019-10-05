GRAYHURST, MONICA Passed away October 1, 2019, at the age of 83, surrounded by family. Will be missed forever by her two children Patricia and Michael and her six grandchildren Doug, Aidan, Verity, Rebecca, Laura and Patrick. Will also be missed by brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces as well as a large number of friends. Visitation at the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East (between Pharmacy and Warden), on Tuesday, October 8th from 7-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 9th from 10-11 a.m. Service on Wednesday, October 9th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards Alzheimer's Disease research.

