MONICA JOAN McPHERSON

MONICA JOAN McPHERSON Obituary
McPHERSON, MONICA JOAN (nee ANDREWS) February 26, 1930 to February 13, 2020 Joan, as everyone knew her, passed away after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband Michael James McPherson and survived by her seven children, Jeanette, Tom, Monica, Yvonne, Michael, Sean, Ian, their spouses, seventeen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Anyone who knew Joan, knew that she was an exceptional woman. She was a caring wife, mother, dress maker, avid gardener, lover of all things science and she always strived to continue learning and achieving. We will miss her dearly. Family and friends will be received at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel", 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair Ave.), on Wednesday, February 18, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, 21 Markanna Dr. (Markham Rd., north of Kingston Rd.). Interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fontbonne Ministries Sisters of Saint Joseph, 101 Thorncliffe Park Dr., East York, Ontario M4H 1M2. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020
