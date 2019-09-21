BOLDUC, MONICA JOYCE Passed away at Allendale, on Friday, September 13, 2019. She will be sadly missed by her nephews and nieces: Norman, Linda, Sally, Mark, Bruce and was predeceased by her brothers, Hugh and Alan. A private family service will take place at Spring Creek Cemetery in Mississauga. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019