MONICA JOYCE BOLDUC

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MONICA JOYCE BOLDUC.
Service Information
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON
L9T 1N5
(905)-878-4452
Obituary

BOLDUC, MONICA JOYCE Passed away at Allendale, on Friday, September 13, 2019. She will be sadly missed by her nephews and nieces: Norman, Linda, Sally, Mark, Bruce and was predeceased by her brothers, Hugh and Alan. A private family service will take place at Spring Creek Cemetery in Mississauga. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.