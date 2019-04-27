TADROS, MONICA (REINHARDT) It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Monica Tadros. Monica passed away peacefully at Ian Anderson Hospice in Oakville, on the evening of Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 61. Monica leaves behind her beloved husband Tony, two children: Lindsay and Jordan, her daughter-in-law Andrea and her sweet granddaughter Lily. Family and friends will be received at the SCOTT FUNERAL HOME "MISSISSAUGA CHAPEL" (420 Dundas Street East, Mississauga) on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1-3 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral services will be on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Streetsville United Church (274 Queen Street South, Mississauga). Interment to follow at Meadowvale Cemetery in Brampton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada at ovariancanada.org/donate Online condolences at www.scott-mississauga.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019