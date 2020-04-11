|
TENNANT, MONICA (nee ANDERSON) Monica "Tessford" Tennant (née Anderson) was born to Selma Jane Ford and Cecil George Anderson on September 23, 1935 in Bonnett, St. Catherine, Jamaica. She took her final journey to reunite with her heavenly Father on April 7, 2020 surrounded by her family in her home in London, Ontario. She is survived by her siblings Shirley and Gloria; her children Peter, Michael, Andrew (Lisa), and Tonja; along with her grandchildren Nathan, Shawn, Tara, Julia, Jacqueline, Aaron, and Lauren. She was preceded in death by her husband Seaton "Benny" Alexander Tennant and her brother Winston Anderson. From the time she was a child, Monica showed an undeniable discipline and intrinsic desire to care deeply for others. She ventured from her quiet Caribbean township to the UK to begin her lifelong vocation as a nurse and midwife. She would migrate with her growing family to Toronto, Canada devoting herself to her nursing at Sunnybrook Health Science Centre, a passion for the Arts, philanthropic work through the Star of Bethel Chp12 (I.U.O.M), relentlessly volunteering within health services, and sharing the message of God's love and plan for our salvation. Throughout her life, Monica's focus on the joys of family and faith never waned. Her laughter, observant gaze, and unfiltered truth telling reminded those around her of the importance of love, tolerance, and forgiveness. Her spirit has been released to the heavens, and she will be actively present in the minds, hearts, and words of those she touched, if only for a moment. A private interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in London, Ontario. Donations to the London University Hospital Cardiology, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada, and/or the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be welcomed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020