MAYNARD, Monique (nee LAMONTAGNE) Monique passed away on June 2, 2020 peacefully at her home in Toronto. Daughter of the late Rolande Gingras and the late Dominique Lamontagne, and sister of the late André Lamontagne. Monique is survived by her partner Robert A. Murray and his children Cathy, Robin, and Greg; her sister Claire (Pierre Gervais), their sons Marc (Nathalie Lacoursière) and Luc (Joanie Thibault and her children Olivia and Alexis); her sister Micheline (Jean Ménard), their daughters Pascale (Claude Cloutier) and Véronique and her daughter Annabelle; her brother René (Mireille Rondeau), their son Jeannoé (Geneviéve Fréchette) and their sons Victor and Léonard; and her many valued friends. A memorial ceremony will be held at the end of the current restrictions.



