DESROCHES, MONTCALM "MONTY" Passed away at the Georgian Bay Seniors Lodge in Penetanguishene on Sunday, December 15, 2019, in his 87th year. Loving and devoted husband of the late Cora Desroches. Cherished father of Phil (Janet) and Lori (Rick). Loving grandfather to Danny, Samantha, Scott and Will. Brother of 14. Visitation will be held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 18th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, December 19th, from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019