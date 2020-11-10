DENABURG, MONTE On Sunday, November 8, 2020, in his 99th year, Monte passed away peacefully, in his home. Beloved husband of the late Clara (nee Magder), cherished father and father-in-law of Jeffrey and Phyllis, and Donald. Treasured grandfather of Beth and Rob. Devoted son of the late Toby and Harry Denaburg. Loving brother of Shaela Gottlieb and the late Luba Geller. Adored uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Loved by all who knew him. Special thanks to his wonderful caregivers, Vera, Rhea, and Jerry, and to Adela, Dr. Pamela Liao, the nurses and staff at Forest Hill Place, and the doctors and nurses from the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care. Memorial donations may be made to Temmy Latner Centre (416) 586-8203.



