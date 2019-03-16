McMASTER, MORAG GRANT Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in her 89th year. Predeceased by her husband John. Beloved mother of Jim (Jeanette) and Ken (Teresa). Proud grandmother of Andrea (John) Vlachos, Jason, Allison, Elizabeth (Colm) McPartlan, Jacob, Sarah and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Emma, Abigail and Nathan. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by her family and friends. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with a Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019