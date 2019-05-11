Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORAG ISABEL IRVINE. View Sign Obituary

IRVINE, MORAG ISABEL (nee FOTHERINGHAM) March 19, 1932 - May 2, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden death of Morag, just 2 1/2 weeks after the passing of her husband of over 61 years, Hugh Irvine. Morag was born in Motherwell, Scotland to William and Sarah (nee Turner). She is survived by her sister Jean, her children Lorraine (Mike Upton) and Alan (Maggie) and her much loved grandchildren Nicole and Kyle. Morag immigrated to Canada with Hugh in 1957 and proceeded to create a wonderful life for her family here. They began in Niagara Falls, then progressed to Peterborough and finally moved to Ajax in 1970. She made good friends all along the way, many of whom have reached out to the family and for which we are grateful. Morag and Hugh made a strong and loving couple, which has sometimes been described as the "immoveable object and the irresistible force." They threw wonderful parties, including many Burns Suppers for which Morag prepared haggis, steak pies and the most amazing shortbread and meringues. She takes her shortbread recipe to the grave for none could duplicate it. Morag was also a lifelong swimmer. She swam competitively in Scotland and did lengths throughout her life in pools and along the ocean shore. She was a lifeguard and taught many Ajax babies to swim. She played bridge for most of her life. She was devoted to her children as well, driving them to swimming lessons, hockey games, piano lessons and Cub/Girl Guide meetings and many other activities. For the past 17 years Morag was the loving and vigilant caregiver to Hugh who suffered an accident which left him severely physically handicapped. Morag was a survivor in other ways, having defeated breast cancer twice, having both knees replaced and recovering from a broken hip. Not much could slow her down. As her family we are grateful for all the dedication and devotion she gave to us and we will miss both her and Dad terribly. We want to thank Stephen and Shauna from the Ajax Hospital for their expert and kind care of Morag during her last day. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to the or the Canadian Red Cross. A Celebration of Life will take place on Wednesday, May 15th at 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 500 Beck Crescent, Ajax.

