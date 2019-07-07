Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Moreen NICOLL. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary





NICOLL, Moreen December 4, 1932 - July 4, 2019 Moreen passed away suddenly on July 4, 2019. She was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, to Thomas Rutherford Thomson and Margaret Jane Thomson. Moreen travelled to Canada in 1955 to marry the love of her life, Ian Nicoll, who had left Scotland six months earlier. Their expected five-year stay in Canada became permanent. Moreen and Ian worked side by side running a thriving architectural business. Moreen was the loving mother of Ashley and Rutherford Greig. Her generous heart and her amazing cooking and baking skills, coupled with Ian's, fondly known as Pops, "Invite everyone!" inclusivity, made the Nicoll household a very popular destination for all of Ashley and Greig's friends! Mops, as she was adoringly called by all, was famous for her chocolate chip cookies and her Sunday roast dinners. As the family grew, she was thrilled to welcome Donna and Rusty as a daughter and son-in-law, respectively. She loved them both very much. She was the loving grandmother (Ima), to Shannon, Avery, Tristan, Emma and Harry. She is also survived by her sister Norma Syme and two nieces, Carolyn and Rosalind. Mops and Pops, we hope you are enjoying your reunion in Heaven. We miss you both so very much. A service will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9th in Section 46 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 375 Mount Pleasant Road and a Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at Donna Nicoll's house in North York from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Please contact the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 416-489-8733, for more information. In lieu of flowers, please take a loved one out for dinner, or bake a batch of chocolate chip cookies and share with friends. Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close