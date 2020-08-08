PORR, MORGAN LUKE Passed away unexpectedly January 11, 2020. Born in Toronto August 7, 1979. Predeceased by too many held dear. He leaves behind mother Gitta, brother Myles, grandfather Guido, uncles Robin, Norbert, Michael and Larry, family in Canada, USA and Europe. He had many friends from days spent at Hester Howe, Jesse Ketchum Public School, Central Tech and OASIS in Toronto, Georgian College in Orillia. Special relationships had developed prior to the car accident 15 years ago. After, we were able to share his life and ensure it was of good quality as best we could. His passion remained music. He was a keen boater and horticulturalist. He had his memories of travelling across Canada to Vancouver, New York City, Niagara Falls, Curve Lake, North Bay, visits to the USA and a trip to Europe with his grandparents when he was 10. Loved ones he could not reach were especially thought about. We will miss his easy acceptance of the bad luck that befell him and his readiness to always think the best of a person or situation. Thank you all. The ambulance, the OPP, the doctors and nurses in the town of Midland, and at Sunnybrook and Toronto Rehabilitation Institute in Toronto. Then back up to Midland and Penetang for more rehabilitation. After the coma down to Hamilton for more medical and physio rehabilitation. Finally 11 years ago, a transfer to Rocchina, Joe and girls, a group home in scarborough, and to Rick, Easter Seals, Variety Village and Sailing by harbourfront, thank you. Good night sweet son. We miss you and will meet again, as you would say, "eventually". Cremation has taken place. A memorial later.



