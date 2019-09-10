Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORLEY HART MALYON M.D.. View Sign Service Information Chapel Ridge Funeral Home 8911 Woodbine Avenue Markham , ON L3R 5G1 (905)-305-8508 Obituary

MALYON, M.D., MORLEY HART Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019, at 88 years of age. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joyce, in 2016. Morley leaves behind his children John (Elizabeth), Robert (Kim), Jane and Douglas (Kelly); grandchildren William, Serena, Rachel, Adrian and Reese; nephew Kenneth (Andrea); niece Donna; nieces and nephews Lauren, Zachary, Joshua, Kristen and Bryana; brother-in-law Ronald Grant (Helen); nieces Cheryl and Alison; great-niece and nephews Emily, Leland and Eric. Predeceased by his parents Elmer and Freda as well as by his brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Verna. Morley was raised on a farm in Uxbridge, Ontario and educated in a one-room schoolhouse. Following in the footsteps of his uncle, Dr. Roy Malyon, he studied to become a doctor at the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine, becoming a specialist in Internal Medicine. He practised at the Toronto East General Hospital (now Michael Garron Hospital) where he treated thousands of patients over the course of his career. Visitations at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue), Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral service will also be held at Chapel Ridge on Friday, September 13th at 10 a.m. with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michael Garron Hospital Endoscopy Department (825 Coxwell Avenue, Toronto).



