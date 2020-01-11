Home

MORRIS AZMIER

MORRIS AZMIER Obituary
AZMIER, MORRIS On Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Morris Azmier, beloved husband of Irene. Loving father and father-in-law of Larry and Sharon Azmier and Lisa and Rod Beare. Devoted Zizi of Tyson and Peyton. Morris was predeceased by his 6 siblings and will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. Interment Mozirer Society Section of Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Shiva 33 Bankfield Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Morris Azmier Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416- 780-0324.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020
