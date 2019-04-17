Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORRIS CLARFIELD. View Sign

CLARFIELD, MORRIS December 26, 1919 - April 15, 2019 Died on Monday, April 15, 2019, age 99 in Toronto, Ontario. "Morrie" was born, grew up and was educated in Toronto, serving in the Canadian Armed Forces during World War II. He then worked as a clothing manufacturer and businessman. An avid sportsman, Morrie was a fast friend and above all was passionate about his family, all of whom loved him equally in return. We will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his wife Ida and is survived by family in Canada and Israel: his three children, Elaine Clarfield Gitalis, Mark and Geoffrey, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Donations in memory of our father to the Association for the Soldiers of Israel – Canada. Funeral at Benjamin's.

