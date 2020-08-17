GALBRAITH, MORRIS Passed away peacefully, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and cancer, at the age of 88, on August 14, 2020, at 1:15 p.m. Morris was the loving husband of Joan Galbraith (predeceased). Much-loved father of Kevin (predeceased) and Tracey and her husband Mike Kachmar. Dear "Papa" to Tyler, Haley and Kali. Loving son of Fred and Nora Galbraith (predeceased) and brothers Vic and Freddie. Haley held a special place in his heart as they spent countless hours together through her childhood and until the bitter end, their bond could not have been closer. Morris will be fondly remembered by his many dear friends and his world travel and adventures. We would like to thank our family and friends who have supported us through this difficult time and humbled by the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from everyone. He has now joined his wife, son, parents and friends in heaven. Our sincere gratitude to the exceptional staff at Simcoe Manor for their compassion and care over the past several years. Private funeral and burial. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations can be made by cheque to: Simcoe Manor, In Memory of Morris Galbraith, 5988 8th Line, Beeton, Ontario L0G 1A0. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com