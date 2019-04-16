GOLDNER, PROFESSOR MORRIS On Saturday, April 13, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Miriam Goldner. Loving father and father-in-law of Louis and Stephanie Goldner, Mollie and Rob Panico. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Harry and Mary Goldner, and Jack and Leona Goldner. Devoted Zaida of Rachel, Jacob, and Stephanie. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Pride of Israel section of Mount Sinai Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 416-425-2111.
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2019