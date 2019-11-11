MORRIS JOHN DIAKOWSKY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORRIS JOHN DIAKOWSKY.
Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON
M6S 1P4
(416)-767-3153
Obituary

MORRIS JOHN DIAKOWSKY January 20, 1927 - November 8, 2019 In his ninety-second year, greatly missed by his beloved wife of 52 years, Daria; their children Larissa (Vasyl), Franko (Hania), Roxolana (Dan), and Michael (Laurie); his grandchildren Katya, Daniel, Sabina, and Keaton; his brother Eugene (Martha); his brother-in-law Wally; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (at Windermere, east of Jane), on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service at All Saints of Ukraine Chapel (1280 Dundas St. W., Oakville) on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment St. Volodymyr Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Canadian Foundation for Ukrainian Studies, St. Vladimir Institute (Redevelopment Fund), or St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation. Online condolences at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.