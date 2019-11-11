MORRIS JOHN DIAKOWSKY January 20, 1927 - November 8, 2019 In his ninety-second year, greatly missed by his beloved wife of 52 years, Daria; their children Larissa (Vasyl), Franko (Hania), Roxolana (Dan), and Michael (Laurie); his grandchildren Katya, Daniel, Sabina, and Keaton; his brother Eugene (Martha); his brother-in-law Wally; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (at Windermere, east of Jane), on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Service at All Saints of Ukraine Chapel (1280 Dundas St. W., Oakville) on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment St. Volodymyr Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Canadian Foundation for Ukrainian Studies, St. Vladimir Institute (Redevelopment Fund), or St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation. Online condolences at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019