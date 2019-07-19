FINKELSTEIN, MORTIMER On July 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Beloved husband of Jacqueline Finkelstein. Loving father and father-in-law of Howard Finkelstein, Amy Finkelstein-Farkas and Allan Farkas, and beloved step-father of Andrea Obront-Smith and Michael Smith, Brian and Jolene Mintz. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Roseman, Nat Finkelstein, Jack Finkelstein, Manny Finkelstein, and Gerry Finn. Devoted grandfather of Blake, Taylor, Madi, Brittany, Dylan, Lee, and Lorne. Great- grandfather of Nathaniel. A very special Thank You to Dr. Ling and the amazing staff of The Bickle Rehab Centre. Funeral service at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Community section of Pardes Chaim cemetery. Shiva at 1166 Bay Street, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Sunnybrook Foundation / Odette Cancer Centre - Mort Finkelstein 416-480-4483.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 19, 2019