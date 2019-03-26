CHAMPSEE, MOTILAL (MAC) Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 23, 2019, at age 76. Beloved husband of Lata, dear father to Manish and Sonal, father-in-law to Jean and Gordan and grandfather to Dorian. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Brampton Crematorium & Visitation Centre (30 Bramwin Court, Brampton, Ontario, L6T 5G2) between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 26, 2019