GILLETT, MOYA ANTONIA May 6, 1950 - April 30, 2020 In loving memory of Moya Antonia O'Leary Gillett, who passed away peacefully in her sleep, at age 69, surrounded by her daughters. Born to William O'Leary (late) and Antonia Gillett (nee Hutton) of St. John's Newfoundland and subsequently adopted by Geoffrey Gillett (late). Loving mother of Keelin Morrison Caswell (Paul), Michaela Morrison Bosworth (Tim) and Pippa Morrison (Daniel Barcicki). Moya was an adoring grandmother to William and Benjamin Bosworth, Clarabelle and Ewan Caswell. Cherished sister of Sean, Sheila, Michael (late) and Elizabeth Gillett Frederick (Steven). Aunty to Lauren Gillett Clarke (Ben) and Patrick Gillett, Sara and Conner Gillett, Shannon and Noel Frederick and great-aunty to Julian Clarke. Moya was one-of-a-kind and larger than life. Moya had a passion for fine art and a great talent for making ceramics. Moya was a charter female member of the Arts and Letters Club of Toronto and enjoyed gathering and creating with fellow artists. Moya was born in St. Johns, Newfoundland, moved to England in 1969, then returned to Canada in 1985 where she continued her extraordinary career in fine art restoration. Moya became renowned for her knowledge, eccentricity and enthusiasm for life in the art world. Moya leaves behind a large extended family and many good friends. She will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held when we are able to gather and celebrate her life.



