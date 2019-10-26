FRIEDRICH, MOZELLE (nee JOSEPH) Passed away peacefully, at the age of 87, at home with loving family by her side, on October 22, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Hans of almost 56 years, her children Jürgen and Sabine, grandson Chase, who had a very special place in her heart, sisters Ramah, Fiona, Alison (Reg) and Marina, nieces, nephews and several cousins. Mozelle was a very happy person with a great sense of humour who loved to laugh. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She was loved by so many and made friends wherever she went. Mozelle worked at Atkinson College York University as Secretary of the English department and then as a Personnel Administrator until her retirement. The family would like to thank Dr. Dukesz and Anne, Dr. Rotstein, Susie and Sabrina and PSWs Yana and Pauline, for the exceptional care they provided over the years. Mozelle's kindness, infectious laugh and compassionate spirit will be deeply missed. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be made at roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019