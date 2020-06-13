MacNEIL, MURDOCK DANIEL JOSEPH December 11, 1934 – June 5, 2020 It is with heartfelt sadness we announce Murdock MacNeil passed away peacefully at the Margaret Bahen Hospice, with his family by his side. He leaves behind his wife and soulmate of 60 years, Sandra (Chisholm) MacNeil; his loving children, Mike, Jack, Terry (Cathy) and Duane; and sadly predeceased by his son, Patrick, who he is now united with for eternity. Proud Grandfather to his beautiful grandchildren, Melissa, TJ, Madison, Naedine, Alex, Breanna and Steven. Cherished son of the late Michael Dan and Helen MacNeil. Dear Brother to the late Mary "Tootsie", the late John Malcolm "Donny" and survived by Marge (Mike), Diane and Colin (Eileen). A special thanks to Dr. Baguio and the staff at the Hospice, for their continued treatment. Murdock had a zest for life like no other. His beautiful family was his treasure and his wife his Queen. His grandchildren kept him forever young. His stories will be remembered and passed down for years to come. He will be remembered and missed until we are again reunited. We all love and miss him so very much. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.