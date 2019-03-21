SWACKHAMER, MURIEL ADA (nee JONES) Passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Gren, after 59 years of marriage, her sister Shirley Dickey and her brother Thomas Jones. She will be sadly missed by daughters Lynn Spencer (Hank), Gail Levay and Nancy Jacobs, grandchildren Kelly Spencer, Greg Spencer, Daniel Levay, Jennifer Jacobs, Sarah Jacobs-Northrup and Gabriel Jacobs, 9 great-grandchildren, her sister Margaret Maltby and her brother-in-law Gerald Swackhamer (Marie). She will also be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and extended family. A private family Service has been held. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MURIEL ADA SWACKHAMER.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2019