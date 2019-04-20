FLETCHER, Muriel Aileen July 19, 1924 - April 10, 2019 Peacefully in the arms of her children on April 10, 2019 at Brampton Civic Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Don, and daughter, Susan. Loving mother of Judy (the late Ted) and Paul (Deb). Cherished Grandmother of Kelly (Yvan), Dan (Ilana), Jenna (Aaron), Myles (Danielle), and Samantha (Ben). Dear "Gigi" of Alina, Milly, Hunter, Henry, Daphne, Élyse, Quinn and Brielle. Muriel was a proud former psychiatric nurse as well as an accomplished singer and an enthusiastic supporter of music theatre. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 3 p.m. at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, Ninth Line and Dundas St., Oakville. Family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. For more information go to www.glenoaks.ca. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to www. musicounts.ca to support music education in schools.
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019