APPLETON, MURIEL (nee SANDERSON) After celebrating her 90th birthday, Muriel passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital with her family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Robert and daughter Janet. Much loved mother to Doug, Greg and his wife Sandi. Dear grandmother to Cory (Camille), Kimberly (Marlon), Hailey (Brenton), Wade and Lucas (Kelli). Muriel is survived by her brother Harold (Barb) and predeceased by her sister Doreen (Bill) and sister-in-law Nancy Woods (Dave). A celebration of life will be held at THE SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE FUNERAL CENTRE, 275 Lesmill Road, Toronto, 416-441-1580, on Thursday August 8, 2019, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. A short tribute will be held at 7 p.m. She lived a full life and will be sadly missed by all.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 6, 2019